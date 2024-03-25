Amul Fresh Milk to Debut in International Markets, Targeting US Consumers

NEW DELHI: In a significant milestone, Amul fresh milk is set to make its debut in international markets, marking the first time the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) will export fresh milk outside India. Within a week, four variants of milk will be launched in the US market, aimed at catering to the Indian diaspora and the Asian population.

GCMMF managing director Jayen Mehta expressed enthusiasm about the venture, stating, “We have been exporting dairy products for many decades. This is the first time we are launching fresh milk outside India.” The federation has partnered with the Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), a 108-year-old cooperative organisation, for this initiative.

While MMPA will handle milk collection and processing, GCMMF will oversee marketing and branding of Amul fresh milk. Mehta confirmed that Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, and Amul Slim n Trim will be available in the US market within a week.

The launch will initially target key cities such as New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas, and Texas, focusing on non-resident Indians (NRIs) and the Asian community.

Regarding sales targets, Mehta said a strategic approach, focusing on branding and marketing for the next 3-4 months.

Mehta also disclosed plans for future product launches, including paneer, curd, and buttermilk.

