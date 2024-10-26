Amit Shah to inaugurate new passenger terminal at Indo-Bangla border crossing on Sunday

New Delhi/ Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

The crossing at Petrapole is the largest land port in South Asia and is a vital gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh.

Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) is one of the most important land border crossings for India-Bangladesh, both in terms of trade and passenger movement, a statement said.

Nearly 70 per cent of land-based trade (by value) between India and Bangladesh takes place through this land port, which is under the administrative control of the Land Ports Authority of India, a wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India and facilitates the movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.

The new passenger terminal at Petrapole is a significant addition to the region's infrastructure and it is set to enhance the travel experience between India and Bangladesh, the statement said.

With its robust construction and advanced technological systems, the terminal promises safety, efficiency, and comfort for all users.

Designed to reflect the grandeur of international transport hubs, the terminal at Petrapole is equipped with all modern facilities such as VIP lounges, a duty-free shop, basic medical facilities, a baby feeding room, and food and beverage outlets.

The terminal has a passenger handling capacity of 20,000 per day, and will house immigration, customs, and security services under one roof. Its built-up area is 59,800 sq m.

The government has also implemented automated entry and exit systems through flap barrier integration.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided the Land Ports Authority of India a new momentum, direction and dimension to take forward our cultural and trade relations with all South Asian countries," the statement said.

This ambitious project is set to redefine infrastructure and service standards, enhancing the travel experience between India and Bangladesh and positioning itself as a pivotal hub in Asia.

A joint cargo gate, named Maitri Dwar, at the zero line agreed upon by both countries, will also be inaugurated by Shah.

He had laid the foundation stone for the projects on May 9, 2023.

In response to the daily cross-border traffic movement at Petrapole, which sees approximately 600-700 trucks per day, the Land Ports Authority of India established the new common second cargo gate.

This dedicated gate for cargo movement is aimed at easing and streamlining the flow of goods between the two nations.

The introduction of Maitri Dwar is anticipated to significantly accelerate the release and clearance of goods at the border, thereby enhancing trade efficiency, the statement said.

The gate is equipped with modern-day facilities such as automatic number plate recognition, boom barriers, facial recognition cameras and access-controlled entry and exit points for trucks from India and Bangladesh.

Shah was supposed to inaugurate the facilities on October 24 but it was postponed due to Cyclone Dana.

Petrapole Land Port Manager Kamlesh Saini said the new infrastructure marks a significant step towards strengthening India-Bangladesh ties.

Sajedur Rahman, the general secretary of the Benapole C&F Staff Association, told PTI that the new infrastructure built by India was a positive step that would facilitate smoother passenger movement and trade.

Reduced congestion at the crossing will help trade between the two countries expand in the future, he said.