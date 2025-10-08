Amit Shah Switches To Zoho Mail

New Delh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday that he has switched his email address to homegrown service Zoho Mail. In a message posted on X, he said his new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.

"I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," he said.