 Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Amit Shah Switches To Zoho Mail

In Other News
PTI
8 Oct 2025 4:08 PM IST

Shah said he has switched his email address to homegrown service Zoho Mail

Amit Shah Switches To Zoho Mail
x
"I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," he said. — Internet

New Delh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday that he has switched his email address to homegrown service Zoho Mail. In a message posted on X, he said his new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.

"I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," he said.

( Source : PTI )
amit shah 
India Delhi New Delhi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X