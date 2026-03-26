Amazon Ads Marks a Decade in India

Amazon Ads hosted Connected Worlds, its first-ever flagship event in India. The event drew advertisers, agencies, and partners as Amazon Ads introduced new AI tools like Creative Agent and Ads Agent, unified campaign management, Amazon Ads Creator Program, and democratised creativity for Indian brands. Connected Worlds brought together three core pillars — ad tech, content, and commerce — to deliver a seamlessly connected, full-funnel advertising experience.



In its ten-year journey, Amazon Ads has grown from helping brands of all sizes reach customers to building connections through the entire consumer journey, from awareness to purchase, across formats including video, display, and device ads. With Prime Video, Amazon MX Player, and third-party publishers on Amazon Demand Side Platform, Amazon Ads today reaches customers wherever they shop, stream, and spend time online. To help brands make the most of this reach, Brand Innovation Lab at Amazon Ads crafts innovative advertising experiences that turn these moments into meaningful brand connections.



“India's advertising landscape has matured remarkably over the past decade, and so have the expectations of brands and their customers. At Amazon Ads, our focus has always been on helping brands build meaningful and efficient connections with their audiences. The innovations we are announcing today — from AI-powered creative tools to unified campaign management — are designed with one goal: helping Indian brands reach the right customer, at the right moment, across the entire purchase journey,” says Girish Prabhu, Vice President and Head, Amazon Ads India.



AI innovations that drive efficiencies for advertisers

At the event, Amazon Ads launched Creative Agent, an agentic AI tool that enables advertisers to easily create professional-quality ads for campaigns using Amazon's extensive retail insights. Acting like a creative partner and strategist, it helps advertisers of all sizes produce polished ads in just hours—at no additional cost—unlocking the same creative edge once reserved for the biggest brands. Using natural language prompts, advertisers can conduct product and audience research, brainstorm ideas, develop creative concepts in storyboard format, and produce compelling video and display ads that will resonate with customers.



Amazon Ads also showcased Ads Agent, an AI assistant with an expanding set of skills that enables advertisers to carry out complex advertising tasks and simplifies how advertisers plan, launch and optimize campaigns. Ads Agent—which is currently available in Amazon Marketing Cloud will be available within Amazon Ads Campaign Manager later this year.



Simplified campaign management for advertisers



Amazon Ads also introduced Campaign Manager, which brings together Amazon DSP and Amazon's advertising console into a single ad platform. This new and simplified experience eliminates the need for separate accounts and manual metric compilation, so advertisers can manage campaigns across the entire full-funnel through one global entry point. With a centralised reporting hub to view cross-channel insights from multiple campaigns and brands, and key metrics and AI-powered search capabilities, that make ad buying and campaign implementation simpler.







Connecting content to commerce with streaming

Amazon Ads highlighted how its streaming services, Prime Video and Amazon MX Player, are redefining advertising by merging premium content with commerce-driven innovation. With a diverse selection of award-winning content ranging from blockbuster originals to snackable micro-dramas, brands can engage audiences across both lean-back and on-the-go viewing moments. New ad formats including interactive ads, pause ads, first impression takeovers, and shoppable experiences allow advertisers to drive real-time action within the viewing journey. Backed by Amazon’s first-party insights, these environments enable brands to connect storytelling with conversion, turning content into a powerful, full-funnel advertising solution.



Storytelling with creator collaborationsAmazon announced a unified creator marketing offering that connects advertisers with a network of over 5,00,000 creators to deliver measurable, full-funnel campaigns. Brands can run social media campaigns from this single interface with end-to-end support from creator discovery and vetting through to performance reporting. It offers full-funnel attribution, allowing brands to understand the complete customer journey from creator content view all the way to purchase on Amazon.in. The program is designed for advertisers of all sizes — from large brands running multi-channel storytelling campaigns, to D2C brands looking to scale creator partnerships. The offering includes managed brand-creator collaborations for complex marketing objectives such as product launches and editorial integrations, Amazon Live and Shopping Videos for real-time shoppable content, and bespoke brand solutions for high-production, influencer-led campaigns.

From brand discovery to doorstep delivery with Amazon Now

Amazon Ads highlighted the growing brand opportunity on Amazon Now that connects the full customer journey, from awareness and consideration through to conversion, enabling a true closed-loop, full-funnel experience within a single channel. Prime members have tripled their shopping frequency after using Amazon Now. This offers brands a high-intent moment that combines Amazon's first-party signals with the urgency of instant fulfilment. Amazon Ads tools allow brands to surface products, run contextual micro-activations, and align campaigns with daily consumer rhythms, turning the quick commerce window into the payoff of a longer brand narrative, not just a transaction. As Amazon Now expands beyond its footprint in select parts of Bengaluru, Delhi‑NCR and Mumbai to more cities through 2026, it effectively turns ultra‑fast delivery into a consumer benefit and a new retail media surface, offering brands within it, the opportunity to grow.