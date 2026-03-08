Akshar Yoga Kendraa Launches PURANTHA in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Akshar Yoga Kendraa has announced the launch of PURANTHA, a Himalayan-origin centre dedicated to advanced yoga and spiritual science. Conceptualised under the vision of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the new campus has been developed near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Spread across about 165,000 square feet, the facility has been designed to train 1,00,000 yoga teachers each year, responding to the rising global demand for structured and authentic yoga education.

The campus brings together several aspects of yogic learning, including advanced practice modules, teacher education programs, and applied study of traditional knowledge systems.

The design of the centre allows different disciplines to function alongside one another. Facilities have been created for yogic training, meditation, prāṇāyāma, Ayurveda, research and development, and residential learning. With its scale and layout, the campus is intended to support sustained practice and long-term study without interruption between different activities.

All training and educational programs at PURANTHA are conducted under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar through Akshar Yoga Kendraa, an institution recognised by the Ministry of AYUSH under the Yoga Institution category. The centre has been developed with an emphasis on disciplined learning, methodological clarity, safety, and continuity of practice.

The campus is also intended to serve as a global platform for the structured transmission of Himalayan yogic and spiritual knowledge. Through residential training programs, institutional collaborations, and international participation, PURANTHA aims to contribute to the continued study and dissemination of yogic sciences across diverse cultural and educational contexts.