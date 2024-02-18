Aircraft Carriers, Foreign Vessels Arrive for MILAN-2024

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Two aircraft carriers of Indian Navy, helicopters and other vessels have arrived in the sea off Visakhapatnam to participate in the biggest ever naval exercise – Milan-24 – starting February 19.

While INS Vikramaditya is stationed alongside the jetty of Gangavaram Port, INS Vikrant is at the anchorage off Visakhapatnam Port.

Milna-24 will begin on February 19 and close on February 27. 50 countries will be participating in the sea exercises, including 15 friendly foreign ships and aircraft, apart from a Maritime Patrol Aircraft, alongside 20 vessels of Indian Navy led by aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya.

Additionally, 50 aircraft, like MiG 29K and P8I, will join the exercise from the Indian Navy's fleet. MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters seamlessly integrating with the fleet, adds an extra dimension to Milan-2024.

District collector A. Mallikarjuna conducted a comprehensive review meeting with key officials to finalise the arrangements for Milan-2024.

Anticipating large crowds, police officials have put in place several measures, including security infrastructure, provision of amenities, and traffic management.

Restrictions have been put on vehicular traffic, with designated parking zones arranged to accommodate attendees. Approximately, 6,000 police personnel have been deployed for the event, especially owing to presence of dignitaries, such as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Indian vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Diversion points have been established at key junctions to manage traffic effectively.