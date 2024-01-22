AIR RAGE IN PLANE SIGHT

Human temperament is scaling up as the flights take off, at times even before the take-off. With air travel growing by over 140% since 2013 to more than 150 million air passengers in 2023, there’s been a rise in air rage and it’s not solely attributed to passenger misconduct. Frequent flight delays and mismanagement from the airline and cab crew’s side have led to ugly kerfuffle in the air and on the ground.







Causes of Unruly Behaviour

A day after an upset man (Sahil Kataria) assaulted the first captain of the delayed Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight (6E2175), a male passenger on a Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight was trapped inside the aircraft's toilet for more than an hour due to a malfunctioned door. The passenger was rescued after the flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. After the incident, SpiceJet issued an apology statement and guaranteed a full refund to the passenger. Both these incidents show the irresponsible and responsible side of handling a situation. While social media buzzes with the blame game, the issue needs to be tackled sensibly before air rage becomes a daily feature like road rage.



Long flight delays, confined space, stress, anxiety, unexpected changes, and shoddy inflight service often lead to passengers behaving inappropriately with the cabin crew. Lack of control and clarity can also trigger sudden episodes of anxiety, panic, or disruptive behaviour. Dr Ishina Choudhary, a Cognitive Behaviour Therapist says, “People who misbehave disorderly either have unbalanced thought processes, distorted perceptions about the designation of the aircraft staff, or naturally have high aggression levels. All of this results in losing self-control and prompting us to dominate the space or argument.”





Violence is Unacceptable

Flight delays are quite common during bad weather conditions. However, overbooking, frequent miscommunication and mismanagement by the aviation companies are also increasing. Gayatri Menon (23), who works as an assistant to a leading film director recently had a harrowing experience on a Mumbai-via Bengaluru-Kerala flight. "My flight from Mumbai to Bangalore was delayed by two hours. The Air India Express (IX) staff apologised for the inconvenience, but did not explain the reason for the delay." Worried that she would miss her connecting flight to Kerala, the IX staff offered her a seat close to the door for a quick exit.





Rules & Regulations

Many people condemn the violent act of irate passengers but are also pointing out the callous attitude of aviation companies. While the government plans to set up war rooms at airports, passengers and airlines can do things at their end to keep matters under control. Talking about the job pressure of a flight attendant, Megha Chawla, a flight attendant with a leading airline for eight years says, "Passengers snap at us for minor issues like not receiving the expected food, flight delays, not getting a window seat etc. We deal with furious and agitated passengers in a calm and composed manner. We have been trained to maintain calm and work under high-pressure situations." Ryan Lopes, a flight purser, working with an international airline points out that some passengers often treat them like their personal servants. "I once actually told a drunk unruly passenger that I am here to serve you. I am not your servant," says Lopez. When passengers request Megha to keep their heavy bags in overhead compartments, she often asks them to assist her. "I ask them to give a helping hand due to the bag's weight. Unfortunately, some passengers take offence," she says.



To report a complaint against an airline, airport or an issue related to air travel, passengers can simply complain on the grievance section of the government’s AirSewa. Alternatively, fliers can also complain to the customer relations department of the airline. The DGCA defines an ‘unruly passenger’ as someone who violates airport rules, disobeys staff or crew instructions, and disrupts order at the airport or on board. Such individuals are placed on the ‘no-fly list’ by the airline’s internal committee. The ban duration can range from three months onwards, depending on the severity of the misconduct. It is further notified to DGCA. Other airlines, giving them the option to impose a ban aligned with the offence category on flights to/from/within India.

After the recent showdowns, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced new SOPs to airlines to “mitigate passenger inconvenience.” Scindia posted on X saying: “War Rooms’ will be set up by airports and airline operators at the 6 Metro Airports to address any issues with regards to passenger inconvenience with immediacy. Sufficient CISF manpower availability will be ensured round-the-clock. RWY 29L at @DelhiAirport has been made CAT III operational today.

Operationalization of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken.”



Mutual trust, empathy and understanding are the need of the hour to avoid air rages. When the cause of the problem is due to external or technical factors, passengers should be kept in the loop. Dr Ishina suggests, “Empathy coupled with reassurance and comfort must be opted in such situations. Passengers shouldn’t be left ignored. If not through regular updates, then through comfort food or drinks.”