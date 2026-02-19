AI-Enabled Sign Language Interpretation, Live Dubbing Of PM's Speech

New Delhi : India's strides in artificial intelligence were showcased during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the AI Impact Summit here on Thursday, which was dubbed live in 11 languages, along with an AI-enabled sign language interpretation. The AI-enabled sign language interpretation was projected on a large screen behind the prime minister in the auditorium at Bharat Mandapam, ensuring the speech was accessible to everyone.

The speech was dubbed live in 11 languages: Assamese, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Videos featuring the multilingual and sign language interpretations were shared on the prime minister's social media accounts.