ADP India, Akshaya Patra Foundation to Provide 12 Lakh Meals to kids

India: ADP India, a global leader in human capital management, proudly announces a significant extension to its collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, with the launch of its year-long mid-day meal initiative that will provide over 12,44,000 nutritious meals to 5,800 children across government schools across the country. This initiative under Tarang, ADP India CSR Program, is aimed at feeding these children for 1 entire year, underscoring ADP's enduring commitment to community service and social responsibility.

The initiative was formally launched at Mpps Aziz Nagar School, where ADP India’s leadership team, including Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, ADP India, joined hands to serve meals to over 150 students, marking the symbolic beginning of the program.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, ADP India said, “At ADP, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and that starts with access to basic nutrition. By extending our support from one month last year to an entire year now, we’re reinforcing our long-term commitment to communities that need it the most. This initiative is not just about meals, it’s about dignity, learning, and building a stronger future for our next generation."

ADP India collaborates with the Akshaya Patra Fountain to Provide 12 Lakh Meals to Children. (Photo by arrangement)

This initiative will ensure that thousands of underprivileged children receive hot and nutritious meals daily, supporting better school attendance, improved concentration, and overall well-being. It also aligns with ADP’s mission to empower lives and enable healthier communities through meaningful interventions.