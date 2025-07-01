ADP India, Akshaya Patra Foundation to Provide 12 Lakh Meals to kids
~5800 children studying in government schools across the country will benefit through this huge community support initiative by ADP and its associates.
India: ADP India, a global leader in human capital management, proudly announces a significant extension to its collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, with the launch of its year-long mid-day meal initiative that will provide over 12,44,000 nutritious meals to 5,800 children across government schools across the country. This initiative under Tarang, ADP India CSR Program, is aimed at feeding these children for 1 entire year, underscoring ADP's enduring commitment to community service and social responsibility.
The initiative was formally launched at Mpps Aziz Nagar School, where ADP India’s leadership team, including Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, ADP India, joined hands to serve meals to over 150 students, marking the symbolic beginning of the program.
Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, ADP India said, “At ADP, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and that starts with access to basic nutrition. By extending our support from one month last year to an entire year now, we’re reinforcing our long-term commitment to communities that need it the most. This initiative is not just about meals, it’s about dignity, learning, and building a stronger future for our next generation."
This initiative will ensure that thousands of underprivileged children receive hot and nutritious meals daily, supporting better school attendance, improved concentration, and overall well-being. It also aligns with ADP’s mission to empower lives and enable healthier communities through meaningful interventions.
This donation is part of ADP's broader commitment to corporate social responsibility through Tarang. Over the past 26 years of its operations in India, ADP has made significant contributions to various social causes. These include the flagship MIDAS program, supporting the education of more than 35,000 children from underprivileged communities in Hyderabad and Pune, 1620+ classroom chalkboards and school painting initiatives, installation of more than 80 CCTV cameras for community safety in Hyderabad, the establishment of an ICU ward at Nilofer Children’s Hospital and donation to the PM Relief Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, ADP concluded its May Month of Caring 2025, which involved numerous charitable activities through associate donations worth more than INR 17,50,000 and volunteer efforts across its Hyderabad and Pune offices.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
