ACB traps two Transco employees

DC Correspondent
16 May 2024 6:29 PM GMT
Anti-corruption bureau officials on Thursday caught Sharath Kumar, a Transco assistant engineer of Ashwaraopet red-handed while accepting a bribe from a farmer.

According to officials, he demanded Rs 1 lakh for sanctioning electricity connection to Konakalla Aditya, a farmer from Maddikonda. When the farmer approached the ACB, its officials laid a trap and caught the assistant engineer when he was taking the bribe in his office.

Meanwhile, ACB officials caught an artisan grade-II employee of Transco K.Venu, who was working at Chintapalli in Nalgonda district, while accepting a bribe from a farmer Ravi Suryanagaryana. He demanded `20,000 to clear the farmer’s application for a new connection.

