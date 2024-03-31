Top
ACB Nabs Panchayat Secretary in Vizianagaram District for Bribery

DC Correspondent
31 March 2024 4:24 AM GMT
Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe in Vizianagaram District. (acb.ap.gov.in)

Visakhapatnam: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested panchayat secretary Penta Murali from Kasipatnam Sachivalayam in Makkuval mandal, Vizianagaram district, on Saturday. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 2,600 from Cheekati Ganapathi, a resident of Kannampeta village in the mandal.

Ganapathi had approached Murali to obtain solvency certificates for his father-in-law and a relative. The ACB not only apprehended Murali but also seized the bribe money and relevant files from his possession.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
