ACB Identifies Key Player in Sheep Distribution Scam, Syed Mohidoddin

HYDERABAD: Syed Mohidoddin, one of the lynchpins in the sheep distribution scam, posed as the owner of a string of businesses, and circulated calling cards, sources in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Mohiduddin and another top accused, Syed Ikramuddin Ahmed, are believed to have fled abroad before the ACB registered its case into the sheep distribution scam. It is learnt that they are calling witnesses and some government officials and threatening them with a view to influencing the investigations into the scam.

ACB said that Mohidoddin posed as managing director of Fresh and Faster, Symo, Top Line Technologies, Net Deal Sheep and Goat Farms, the chief marketing manager of SS Digital TV and owner of Neo Multiplex Development Corporation as well as Lolona Cattles.

The agency is likely to issue a look-out notice for Mohudoddon and Ahmed. Earlier, the ACB officials had arrested four government officers who had links with Mohidoddin and Ahmed.