ACB Conducts Raids on Kadapa Tahasildar, Unearths Disproportionate Assets

Anantapur: In a significant development, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths from Vijayawada conducted raids on Saturday at the residences of Siddala Sivaprasad, the tahasildar of Kadapa. Sivaprasad was recently transferred to Kadapa from Renigunta and other areas of Tirupati.

The raids resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of movable and immovable assets that appear to be disproportionate to Sivaprasad’s known sources of income. The ACB teams searched nine locations across Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru, and Tirupati, including Sivaprasad's residences and those of his relatives.

The seized assets include a private hospital building (G+2) in Tirupati, five house plots and lands, two four-wheeler vehicles, Rs. 2.31 lakh in cash, and 390 grams of gold. This incident indicates a potential case of corruption and is likely to be investigated further by the ACB.