ABFRL appoints Pranchal Srivastava as Chief Business Officer, The Collective and International Brands

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) announces the appointment of Mr. Pranchal Srivastava as Chief Business Officer, The Collective and International Brands.



A seasoned business leader with over 15 years of global experience across consumer businesses, fashion, retail, and strategic consulting, Pranchal brings deep expertise in scaling and transforming businesses across diverse and complex markets.



In his new role, he will lead strategic growth, business expansion, and brand acceleration for The Collective and International Brands portfolio which in addition to The Collective hosting 60+ brands also includes India Franchises of Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Hackett among others.



Prior to this appointment, Pranchal served as Senior Vice President - Chairman’s Office at the Aditya Birla Group where he was part of the Group’s strategic think tank working closely with the leadership to lead strategic initiatives across consumer businesses while driving organic and inorganic growth, digital transformation, investment strategy, and business performance execution.



Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles including Country Head and CXO positions, driving growth across emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, and India, and leading businesses through periods of economic and operational disruption.