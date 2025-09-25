Abbott’s Project Ksheersagar Boosts Dairy Farmers, Ensures Sustainable Milk Supply

Global healthcare company Abbott on Thursday highlighted the impact of its shared-value initiative Project Ksheersagar, which aims to empower Indian dairy farmers and strengthen the country’s raw milk supply chain.

Launched in 2022 in partnership with international non-profit TechnoServe, the project operates in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. It supports farmers through financial literacy programs, bank account access, and training in modern dairy farm management, with the goal of creating a sustainable supply of high-quality milk for Abbott’s nutritional products.

The initiative has established 130 village-based milk collection centers equipped with cold storage facilities, enabling farmers to deliver quality milk while improving incomes. “By adopting standardized dairy practices, Indian farmers have improved milk quality and productivity—while increasing their incomes and gaining valuable knowledge,” said Joydeep Dutta, Country Director, TechnoServe India.

Since its inception, Project Ksheersagar has engaged over 12,000 farmers and positively impacted around 51,000 dairy animals across more than 1,000 farms. Abbott reported that the program has helped reduce veterinary costs by 60% and increase milk production by 55%.

“Project Ksheersagar is part of Abbott's efforts to build a sustainable and resilient raw milk supply chain,” said Shibasish Pramanik, Supply Chain Director for Abbott’s nutrition business in India. “We expect to source 60% of our milk powder needs from farmers in the program, adding real value to our nutrition business and the families who rely on our products.”

Abbott said the initiative not only supports the livelihoods of farming families but also ensures the availability of high-quality, locally sourced milk for consumers, making it a key step toward a resilient and sustainable dairy ecosystem in India.