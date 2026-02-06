Consumption Of Liquid Nitrogen At Party Turns Fatal For Youth At Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A 34-year-old man narrowly escaped death after accidentally ingesting liquid nitrogen at a party, prompting doctors to warn against the growing trend of serving nitrogen-based “fancy” snacks and drinks at social gatherings.

The man was rushed to the emergency department of Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar, with severe abdominal pain, distension, nausea and vomiting.

On Friday, the hospital authorities said the youth’s abdomen had rapidly swollen soon after consuming a novelty food item prepared with liquid nitrogen.

Doctors immediately admitted him to the gastrointestinal surgery ICU under the supervision of Dr Premanand Pattanaik. A contrast-enhanced CT scan revealed a life-threatening abdominal emergency, with findings strongly suggesting perforation of an internal organ. The patient, who is diabetic, faced an elevated risk of complications.

He was taken up for emergency exploratory surgery, during which surgeons detected a large perforation in the stomach along with internal tissue damage. The perforation was repaired, and the abdominal cavity was treated to prevent further contamination. After intensive postoperative care, the patient gradually stabilised. Fourteen days after surgery, he is able to tolerate a normal diet and is recovering.

Medical experts say liquid nitrogen, commonly used in molecular gastronomy for visual effect, can be extremely dangerous if swallowed. At –196°C, it expands rapidly into gas upon contact with body temperature, causing sudden pressure build-up that can rupture internal organs.

Doctors expressed concern over the increasing popularity of nitrogen-based party foods served without adequate safety awareness or trained supervision. They stressed the urgent need for public education and stricter regulation to prevent similar incidents.

“This case could easily have turned fatal,” a treating doctor said, urging event organisers and vendors to prioritise safety over spectacle.



