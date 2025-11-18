Rain: Culvert Collapses, Halts Traffic In Podalakur Mandal

Nellore : Traffic between Nellore and Rapur came to a grinding halt on Wednesday after a culvert on the Degapudi–Raju Palem road in Podalakur mandal collapsed following heavy overnight rain.

The structure, which had reportedly been in a weakened state for some time, gave way under the impact of the downpour, leaving the road completely cut off. The route is used by hundreds of vehicles daily, but movement has come to a total standstill, with even two-wheelers unable to cross the damaged stretch.

Passengers were left stranded on both sides of the collapsed portion, with some being cautiously assisted across on foot while vehicles remained piled up along the approach roads.

Residents and commuters expressed deep concern over the inconvenience caused and urged officials to visit the spot immediately and undertake urgent repairs to restore connectivity at the earliest.







