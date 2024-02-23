91 milk collection centres to be set up in East Godavari

Kakinada: Some 91 Automatic Milk Collection Units (AMCU) would be set up in the district and two new milk bulk cooling units would be inaugurated from March 1.

East Godavari Collector Madhavi Latha along with Kovvur sub-collector Ashuthosh Srivatsav inaugurated the AMCU unit at Nandamuru village in Kovvuru mandal on Friday.

The collector said that milk is being collected through Amul Milk Centres under Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme and the farmers would get a proper price for their milk product without intervention of mediators.

She said that 44 milk collection centres have been set up in five mandals in Kovvur division and 42 new milk collection centres are inaugurated in various places on Saturday.

Some 5,000 litres of milk from these centres are being collected and the quantity would be increased. A bulk milk centre would be opened at Kapavaram soon and two bulk milk centres at Bhupalapatnam and Jambupatnam village would start on March 1.

Beneficiaries like Matta Kanaka Durga, K Nageswari and others said they used to sell their milk to private individuals but now the government is collecting the milk by offering them Rs 42 per litre. District animal husbandry department officer Satya Govind and others were present.