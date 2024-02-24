9 killed, 4 injured in road accidents in Belagavi

Belagavi: Nine people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Belagavi district on Friday.A car collided with two motorcycles near Mugalkhod on Friday evening claiming the lives of six people. One person was injured in the incident.The deceased are identified as Ekanath Bhimappa Padatari (22), Mallikarjun Ramappa Marethe (16), Akash Ramappa Marethe (14), Laxmi Ramappa Marethe (19), Nagappa Laxman Yadavannavar (48), and Hanamant Malappa Malyagol (42). Balanand Parasappa Malagi was injured in the mishap.A case has been registered at Harogeri Police Station.In another incident near Kurabagatti cross on Friday afternoon, three people, including a child, were killed in a collision between two cars.The deceased have been identified as Annapoorna, Gopala, and eight-year-old child Muttu Naikar. Injured have been rushed to hospital. A case has been registered at Murgod police station.