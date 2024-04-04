Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission’s Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) on Thursday initiated the processing of applications for the establishment of new medical colleges and the increase of MBBS seats for the academic year 2024-25.

A total of 170 online applications have been received, with communications dispatched to the concerned medical institutions for necessary action.

The announcement was made through a public notice issued on April 3, highlighting the submission of applications by medical colleges/institutions across the country. The communication includes a list of application IDs for reference. The approval for this action was granted by the competent authority, a member/president of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARS) at the National Medical Commission.

Of the 1,790, 112 colleges have applied for the establishment of new medical colleges, with a notable concentration of 9 colleges from Telangana and 7 from Andhra Pradesh.

Furthermore, 58 colleges have sought an increase in the number of undergraduate seats, with 5 colleges in Andhra Pradesh expressing interest. The Deputy Secretary (IT) at NMC has been tasked with uploading the public notice on the commission's website promptly.