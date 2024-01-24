Top
Home » NationIn Other News

75-year-old passenger flags off Punya Kshetra Yatra train

In Other News
DC Correspondent
23 Jan 2024 7:50 PM GMT
75-year-old passenger flags off Punya Kshetra Yatra train
x
SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain presents 'Man of the Month' safety awards to employees, in Secunderabad on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Punya Kshetra Yatra train service left Secunderabad station, flagged off by a 75-year-old passenger, Raghuma Reddy of the city.

The train on its nine-day Divya Dakshin Yatra will take pilgrims from the Telugu-speaking states to Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam), Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy and Thanjavur.

The train has halts at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam stations in Telangana state and Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh. SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain expressed his happiness at the good response for the service.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Punya Kshetra Yatra train secunderabad Divya Dakshin yatra South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain raghuma reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X