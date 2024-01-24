75-year-old passenger flags off Punya Kshetra Yatra train

Hyderabad: The Punya Kshetra Yatra train service left Secunderabad station, flagged off by a 75-year-old passenger, Raghuma Reddy of the city.

The train on its nine-day Divya Dakshin Yatra will take pilgrims from the Telugu-speaking states to Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam), Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy and Thanjavur.

The train has halts at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam stations in Telangana state and Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh. SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain expressed his happiness at the good response for the service.