58-Year-Old Mendicant Raped, Killed; Police Hunt for Culprits

21 April 2024 4:52 PM GMT
58-Year-Old Mendicant Raped, Killed; Police Hunt for Culprits
58-year-old mendicant raped and murdered in Kukatpally; police intensify search for culprits. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons, aged between 25 and 30 years, raped a 58-year-old mendicant, which led to her death. Her body was found in the cellar of a workshop opposite a shop in a basement at Kukatpally around 4 am on Sunday.

Some locals told the police that the woman would normally sit near a vehicle showroom in Moosapet but was not seen in over a week, said Kukatpally inspector D. Krishna Mohan.

Preliminary investigation indicated that excessive bleeding after the assault caused her death.

CCTV footage showed the unidentified perpetrators dragging her near the basement of the building. Efforts are on to trace the culprits, inspector Krishna Mohan said.

