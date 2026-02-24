Massive Fire Engulfs Bhubaneswar Supermarket

Bhubaneswar : A massive fire that broke out late Monday night at a supermarket near the Lingipur area of Bhubaneswar continued to rage for over 17 hours, causing extensive damage to goods and property worth several lakhs. The blaze, which reportedly started around 10.30 pm, had not been fully brought under control at the time of filing this report despite sustained firefighting operations.

The fire is believed to have originated on the upper floors of the multi-storey building and spread rapidly due to the large quantity of combustible materials stored inside. Thick smoke, intense heat and repeated flare-ups severely hampered firefighting efforts through the night and into Tuesday.

More than 40 fire tenders were deployed to the site as personnel battled the flames in a prolonged operation. Firefighters were forced to break open sections of the building’s walls to gain access to the affected areas. Officials said the enclosed structure and heavy stocking of plastic household goods contributed significantly to the rapid spread and persistence of the fire.

An advanced robotic monitor was deployed in an attempt to tackle the blaze from inside the building. However, the equipment could only partially assist operations as extreme heat and dense smoke limited its effectiveness.

Director General of Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi said the four-storey structure posed significant challenges for firefighters. While flames on the lower floors were brought under control, operations continued on the top floor where highly inflammable materials such as rubber and plastic were stored. Foam compounds were being used in addition to water to contain the blaze, he said, adding that several more hours might be required to completely extinguish the fire.

Large stocks of plastic goods, steel utensils and other household items were destroyed in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, though preliminary indications suggest a possible short circuit. No casualties have been reported so far. Firefighting operations were continuing as authorities worked to prevent further structural damage.





