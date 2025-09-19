3.5 lakh Students From 28 States Attend HCL Jigsaw Contest

At a time when AI tools are reshaping classrooms and workplaces, HCL Group’s flagship problem-solving platform, HCL Jigsaw, is proving that the future will still belong to human creativity, resilience, and critical thinking. The sixth edition of the competition concluded today, drawing participation from 3.5 lakh students nationwide and recognizing 12 winners as ‘India’s Top Young Problem Solvers’ and 24 runner-ups.

Structured across three rounds, the contest challenged students not just to answer questions but to tackle real-world issues ranging from plastic alternatives in packaging to legal case backlogs and e-commerce hygiene. The final round saw students present their solutions before a jury, blending research with innovative thinking.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Chandolia, Associate Vice President and Head of Brand, Strategy at HCL Group, said, “When we launched HCL Jigsaw in 2021, our vision was to ignite young minds by nurturing critical thinking, creativity, and real-world problem-solving. In just five editions, the platform has engaged over 600,000 students from 3,000 schools across India—proof of its growing resonance. What makes Jigsaw special is that it goes beyond academics to prepare students for life: encouraging them to ask questions, challenge norms, and design innovative solutions. By aligning with India’s New Education Policy and leveraging digital platforms, HCL Jigsaw is helping to build a generation of future-ready problem solvers who will ultimately fuel the nation’s growth. For us, it is not just an assessment, but a movement to multiply human potential and chart a brighter future for India.”

The event witnessed maximum participation from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Delhi. From over 3.5 lakh registrations, students advanced through a national Olympiad, collaborative semi-finals, and finally, the grand finale. The top team from each grade (6–9) was declared winner, with two runner-up teams per grade. This year’s winners came from schools across Hyderabad, Noida, Coimbatore, Indore, Ahmedabad, and more, reflecting the competition’s truly national spread.

Grade 6 participants were assessed for designing solutions around the theme of 'Replacing Plastic with Biodegradable Packaging':

• Winners: Vanshaj Gunda, Dhatri Sai Reddy, Abhinaya Kethineedi – Gitanjali Devakul, Hyderabad

• Runners Up: Yatin Garg, Saadhika Kumar, Reyansh Gupta – Amity International School, Belapur, Navi Mumbai

• Runners Up: Anaisha Goyal, Ira Jain, Samvit Sharma – Choithram School, Indore

Grade 7 participants were assessed for designing solutions around the theme of 'E-Commerce Dark Store Hygiene':

• Winners: Krishiv Suri, Idhant Vijay, Ayaana Gupta – ITL Public School, Dwarka

• Runners Up: Deekshitha PS, Ratul R, Taahir Ahmed – Sairam Leo Muthu Public School

• Runners Up: Danish A, Nagulan K, Sharveel – SSVM School of Excellence, Coimbatore

Grade 8 participants were assessed for designing solutions around the theme of 'Resolving Legal Cases Efficiently':

• Winners: Adrith T.B, Harshithaa S.B, Tanvi V – Ology Tech School, Coimbatore

• Runners Up: Khushi, Parnidhi Choudhary, Samrath Sharma – Army Public School, BD Bari

• Runners Up: Viren Sunil Bhokre, Atharva Ghuge, Gargi Jadhav – Podar International School, Sambhaji Nagar

Grade 9 participants were assessed for designing solutions around the theme of 'Public Cleanliness Challan':

• Winners: Aakarsh Pandey, Dhruvika Srivastava, Adwita Kashyap – Amity International School, Noida

• Runners Up: Unnati Bhadoriya, Vatsal R Maruniya, Vrushti Higgins – Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad

• Runners Up: Abhipsa Muduli, Monisha M, Shubhajit Chowdhury – Pragathi Orchids International School, Whitefield

HCL Jigsaw is designed not just as a problem assessment platform, but as a learning experience. Students had access to pre-recorded modules and live masterclasses led by subject experts, equipping them with skills in research, critical thinking, and communication. Since its launch in 2020, the platform has engaged more than 6 lakh students across the country. Winners also receive opportunities to visit HCL’s Innovation Labs, offering early exposure to cutting-edge technologies and potential career pathways.