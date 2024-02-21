33 stray dogs buried in village, probe ordered

Nizamabad: Thirtythre stray dogs were killed in Macharla village of Aloor mandal. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the veterinary department officials submitted a report to the police over the death of the dogs. The dogs were reportedly killed and buried last week.

Following the social media video clips, animal activists from Hyderabad and Karimnagar reached Armoor and lodged a complaint with the police over the killing of the dogs. Police and veterinary teams in presence of animal activists exhumed the bodies of the dogs on Monday and sent samples to the forensic laboratory in Hyderabad.

The killing of dogs reportedly occurred after a few people suffered with dog bites in the village which caused a panic locally.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Aloor mandal veterinary officer Dr Lakkampally Prabhakar said that the dogs were buried 10 feet depth. It was suspected that it occurred on Friday. From the condition of the carcasses, it was not possible to state immediately what the cause of death was.

On February 16 in Mahabubnagar district, unidentified miscreants, who came on bikes, shot dead 20 stray dogs with country-made weapons in Ponnekal village under Addakal police limits. The incident occurred at about 1.30 am.

Addakula sub-inspector Srinivasulu said that postmortem was conducted on all 20 dogs and samples had been sent to a forensic lab. The police were examining CCTV footage and examined witnesses to the incident.

This apart, there have been reports of residential welfare associations killing dogs by poisoning them.