Hyderabad begins New Year party, security arrangements in place

HYDERABAD: As the New Year’s Eve celebrations began here, police officials from tri-commissionerate deployed additional forces to maintain order and peace. Orders were given to the traffic department to coordinate and conduct strict checks of drunk driving across all major junctions and pockets.

With December 31 falling on a Saturday and restrictions across the city relaxed this year, large crowds and revellers were seen, said officials.

As a precautionary measure, all flyovers in the city, except those at Begumpet and Langar Houz, were shut for traffic. ORR and the PVNR Expressway were closed for light motor vehicles except those travelling to the airport and back.

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand celebrated New Year's Eve by cutting a cake on the Gandhinagar police outpost at Tank Bund. Similarly, Cyberabad commissioner Stephen Raveendra held a cake-cutting ceremony at T-Hub junction while D.S. Chauhan, who assumed charge as Rachakonda police chief, held an event at Uppal crossroads.

Chiefs of the three commissionerates gave strict orders at all venues, including star hotels, clubs and pubs, in their respective jurisdiction, said an official from Cyberabad.

“We will ensure that the guidelines are being followed and book all those found violating them. Special vigilance is on establishments allowing minors, promoting obscene dances and supplying narcotics in their premises. We have also asked the dial 100 teams and our patrol staff to be on alert to each and every distress call. Focus is also on places using above permissible limits of noise and music,” said the official.

With regard to taxi services, Cyberabad traffic DCP Srinivas Rao said that the drivers and operators of cabs, taxis and auto-rickshaws shall not refuse rides as it violates section 178 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act of 1988. All refusals will attract e-challans. “Public may send such complaints to us on WhatsApp number - 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time and place,” he said, adding that any bar/pub/club knowingly or otherwise allowing their customers to drive under the influence of alcohol will be dealt with strictly.