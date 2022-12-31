  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 31 Dec 2022 Now, FASTag-enabled ...
Nation, In Other News

Now, FASTag-enabled parking at Vijayawada airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Dec 31, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 12:22 am IST
Under the pilot project, no parking fee will be collected from vehicles for six minutes, as those wanting to drop off or pick up people can do so and exit the premises without bearing the cost of the parking fee. ( File Photo: DC)
 Under the pilot project, no parking fee will be collected from vehicles for six minutes, as those wanting to drop off or pick up people can do so and exit the premises without bearing the cost of the parking fee. ( File Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: In a first at airports across the country, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has set up a FASTag-enabled car parking facility at the Vijayawada International Airport.

With FASTags becoming mandatory and widely used across the country, AAI officials said they persuaded the private agency running the airport to provide parking based on FASTags.

Under the pilot project, no parking fee will be collected from vehicles for six minutes, as those wanting to drop off or pick up people can do so and exit the premises without bearing the cost of the parking fee.

After the initial six minutes, a parking fee of Rs 20 will be applicable for a half hour and Rs 55 for up to seven hours, after which Rs 10 per hour will be levied. For 24 hours, a fee of Rs 165 will be applicable. The fees are applicable for cars, tempos, mini buses and SUVs.

Commercial vehicles with yellow registration plates will be charged Rs 30 for half hour, Rs 65 for seven hours and Rs 195 for 24 hours, with Rs 10 per extra hour.

At present, the airport can accommodate 180 vehicles, with around 250 entering and exiting the airport daily.

The director of Vijayawada International Airport, M. Lakshmi Kanth Reddy, said, “We have launched the FASTag-enabled parking facility for vehicles at our airport and it is first of its kind in airports being operated by AAI in the country. It is aimed for the benefit of people as we are not charging any fee for first six minutes of arrival into the airport as the air passengers can be dropped or picked up within that time without paying a fee.”

Meanwhile, airport officials are also conducting RT-PCR tests for arrivals from Sharjah and , with around 500 passengers arriving every week, as a precautionary measure, officials said.

...
Tags: airports authority of india (aai), airports, airports authority of india’s, aai official, fastag, vijayawada international airport, vijayawada news, pilot project, mini buses, cars, commercial vehicles, director, rt-pcr tests, andhra pradesh conducting only rt-pcr tests, precautionary measure corona third wave, precautionary measures, kuwait news, air passengers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The vessel, with a capacity of 1,06,529 deadweight tonnage, had arrived at Visakhapatnam Port carrying limestone.(Photo: ANI/Representational)

Baby Cape Vessel berths at Vizag Port

With December 31 falling on a Saturday and restrictions across the city relaxed this year, large crowds and revellers were seen. (DC Representational image)

Police security in place for city’s NY partying

The demand for food was huge in some places where the eateries had long queues and special staff to handle customers. (PTI Photo/Representational)

Vizagites celebrate NYE with a bang

A police case was registered against him on Friday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments after a video purportedly showing him making “derogatory” comments on the Lord went viral in the state.

Osmania University student held for offensive comment on Ayyappa



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

KCR likely to avoid meeting President Murmu

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to collaborate and prepare for the President's visit. He directed the GHMC commissioner and the CEO of the Cantonment Board to take up road repair works and barricading so that traffic to the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolaram, flows smoothly. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

HAML to fast track Hyderabad Airport Metro

The Airport Metro Biodiversity Junction station will be built to facilitate the integration of the future BHEL-Lakdikapul Metro corridor station. (Representative photo / DC)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->