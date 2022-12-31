  
Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 31, 2022, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2022, 1:31 pm IST
Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)
Navsari: Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus after jumping the road divider on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat early on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Vesma village around 3.20 am when the bus was going towards Valsad, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons. "The driver of the SUV lost control over the vehicle, due to which it jumped the divider and crossed over to the other side before colliding with the luxury bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway. The impact of the collision left the SUV completely mangled," Upadhyay said.

Of the nine persons travelling in the SUV, eight died on the spot, while another occupant suffered grievous injuries. One of the bus passengers was also killed in the accident, he said. The SUV was going to Ankleshwar in Bharuch district, he added. The accident left 29 passengers injured and they are being treated in hospitals in Navsari and neighbouring Valsad city, police said.

"Most of the passengers of the bus hailed from Valsad district, while those in the SUV were from different parts of the state, such as Bharuch, Junagadh, Rajkot and Surat. They worked in Ankleshwar in Bharuch district," a Navsari police official said. Of the nine deceased, five were in their twenties, the police added.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the accident and said the local administration was offering treatment to the injured. "The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery," he said in a tweet. 

Location: India, Gujarat


