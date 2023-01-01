AP expects ₹200 crore from liquor on two days

The state government issued a memo for retail outlets to sell liquor by extending business hours up to 12. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh is expecting revenue of ₹200 crore from sale of liquor at its retail outlets and 2B bars on December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023.

The state government issued a memo on Saturday allowing Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL) retail outlets to sell liquor by extending business hours up to 12 midnight on the New Year Eve as well as the New Year Day.

The relaxation to 2B bars, C1 (in-house), EP (event permit) 1 and TD (in-house) 1 licence holders is, however, up to 1 a.m.

However, the state government has cautioned that license holders should observe standard operating procedures of Covid-19 during sale and serving of liquor at their facilities.

AP government underlined that its move to allow extended business hours is aimed at avoiding sale of non-duty paid liquor and also curb ID liquor on the eve of New Year celebrations.

ABSBCL authorities disclosed that they are expecting a revenue of ₹120 crore on December 31st and ₹80 crore on January 1, as against the daily sale proceeds of ₹70–75 crore.

A senior ABBCL official said, “We have permitted extended business hours for sale and serving of liquor mainly to avoid sale of non-duty paid liquor and cheap liquor, as more people feel like consuming liquor as part of New Year celebrations. We are also expecting a rise in revenue collections during the two days.”

On normal days, liquor sale at government retail outlets is permitted from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Serving liquor at bars is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.