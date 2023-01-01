  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 31 Dec 2022 AP expects ₹200 cr ...
Nation, In Other News

AP expects ₹200 crore from liquor on two days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 1, 2023, 12:12 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 9:05 am IST
The state government issued a memo for retail outlets to sell liquor by extending business hours up to 12. (Representational image: PTI)
 The state government issued a memo for retail outlets to sell liquor by extending business hours up to 12. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh is expecting revenue of ₹200 crore from sale of liquor at its retail outlets and 2B bars on December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023.

The state government issued a memo on Saturday allowing Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL) retail outlets to sell liquor by extending business hours up to 12 midnight on the New Year Eve as well as the New Year Day.

The relaxation to 2B bars, C1 (in-house), EP (event permit) 1 and TD (in-house) 1 licence holders is, however, up to 1 a.m.  

However, the state government has cautioned that license holders should observe standard operating procedures of Covid-19 during sale and serving of liquor at their facilities.

AP government underlined that its move to allow extended business hours is aimed at avoiding sale of non-duty paid liquor and also curb ID liquor on the eve of New Year celebrations.

ABSBCL authorities disclosed that they are expecting a revenue of ₹120 crore on December 31st and ₹80 crore on January 1, as against the daily sale proceeds of ₹70–75 crore.

A senior ABBCL official said, “We have permitted extended business hours for sale and serving of liquor mainly to avoid sale of non-duty paid liquor and cheap liquor, as more people feel like consuming liquor as part of New Year celebrations. We are also expecting a rise in revenue collections during the two days.”

On normal days, liquor sale at government retail outlets is permitted from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Serving liquor at bars is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh beverages corporation limited, liquor sales, new year celebrations
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Masks, sanitisers and social distance rules for New Year's Eve
Rachakonda ORR, flyovers shut on New Year eve

Latest From Nation

Senior Division NCC Air Wing cadets completed the training camp conducted at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

Air Force Academy hosts NCC cadets

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

AP High Court seeks Rushikonda report

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and BPR&D, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Under watch of ITBP, no one can encroach into India: Amit Shah

Telangana High Court (DC)

36 advocates of Telangana HC designated as seniors



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Female elephant dies of electrocution in agriculture farm

Carcass of the female elephant, which died of electrocution at a field in Kiramanda village of Bangarupalem Mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. (Photo: Avinash P Subramanyam)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Farmer suicides in Telangana drop drastically

The ministry said that the government had implemented several policies, reforms, developmental programmes and schemes for the welfare of farmers. (Representational Image: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->