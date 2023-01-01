  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 31 Dec 2022 24x7 free power for ...
Nation, In Other News

24x7 free power for agriculture completed 5 years

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 1, 2023, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 12:22 am IST
NPDCL CMD Gopal Rao. (Photo by arrangement)
 NPDCL CMD Gopal Rao. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Free power for agriculture sector 24X7 hours in Telangana state had completed successfully five years on January 1, 2023. The farmers of Telangana districts had transformed from shortage of power to surplus of power and water status in five years. Free power for agriculture sector was introduced by then Congress government in 2004 and after formation of Telangana state, free power extended 24x7 for agriculture needs, which is a game changer initiative in Telangana. 

Earlier, farming community had difficulty to get uninterrupted and quality power supply for agriculture needs. As a result, the standing crops were damaged and production of yield reduced. In this context, free power supply to the agriculture sector is boost up the morale of farmers. After introducing of 24x7 power supply, the cultivable area and production significantly increased.

Telangana state northern power distribution company limited chairman and managing director Annamaneni Gopal Rao said that cultivation of crops increased three folds after launching of 24x7 hours free power scheme. There are 12 lakh borewells using for agriculture needs under TSNPDCL limits, he said. Every cent of land is being brought under cultivation and 2 lakh new agriculture connections provided to the farmers, he explained.

Following the availability of round the clock free power, farmers are cultivating different crops and getting high yields. This is also boost up the rural economy, even though in drought prone areas. Due to multiple benefits provided by the state government to the farmers like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power, the prices of agriculture lands shoots up in the state.

Retired engineer Ch. Subramanyam said that Punjab, Haryana states also providing free power to the agriculture sector, but there is mechanism to avoid the wastage of power and water. Following the guidelines of World Bank, the governments provided infrastructure for judicious use of power, he said. Providing free power is great help, but creating awareness on power usage is equally important, he opined. Saving of power has multiple benefits like minimize the usage of water, reduce the pollution, he said.

According to official data, the state government had spent Rs 36,890 crore for last eight years to provide free power to the agriculture sector. To supply uninterrupted power supply to the tail end areas, transmission network strengthened with the cost of Rs 37,911 crore.

...
Tags: 24x7 free power supply, free power to farmers, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR misleading people on electricity meters, slams Bandi
Demand for power touches 14000 MW peak ahead of rabi season

Latest From Nation

The vessel, with a capacity of 1,06,529 deadweight tonnage, had arrived at Visakhapatnam Port carrying limestone.(Photo: ANI/Representational)

Baby Cape Vessel berths at Vizag Port

With December 31 falling on a Saturday and restrictions across the city relaxed this year, large crowds and revellers were seen. (DC Representational image)

Police security in place for city’s NY partying

The demand for food was huge in some places where the eateries had long queues and special staff to handle customers. (PTI Photo/Representational)

Vizagites celebrate NYE with a bang

A police case was registered against him on Friday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments after a video purportedly showing him making “derogatory” comments on the Lord went viral in the state.

Osmania University student held for offensive comment on Ayyappa



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

KCR likely to avoid meeting President Murmu

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to collaborate and prepare for the President's visit. He directed the GHMC commissioner and the CEO of the Cantonment Board to take up road repair works and barricading so that traffic to the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolaram, flows smoothly. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

HAML to fast track Hyderabad Airport Metro

The Airport Metro Biodiversity Junction station will be built to facilitate the integration of the future BHEL-Lakdikapul Metro corridor station. (Representative photo / DC)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->