Panel to study medical admission in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences

Hyderabad: Health minister Etala Rajendar on Thursday announced the setting up of an expert committee to look into the allegations of serious lapses in MBBS counselling by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

The committee will be asked to suggest foolproof guidelines for the smooth conduct of counselling to ensure that the interests of students of all categories are protected. He was reacting to media reports about the university accommodating less meritorious students from Andhra Pradesh in the unreserved category and flouting Supreme Court guidelines in filling seats vacated by the meritorious candidates from the reserved categories.

Rajendar indicated that the changes in the counselling procedure as suggested by the expert committee could be taken up from the next academic year. “Counselling for MBBS admissions this year is almost over,” he pointed out.

Asked if he was satisfied with the counselling procedure and confident that the interests of Telangana state students, in particular those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, were not compromised, the minister said the university authorities had briefed him that there was not much difference in the overall seat matrix for the reserved categories. The expert committee will study all these aspects, he added.