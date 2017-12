Hyderabad: 24-hour water supply cut on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Due to the maintenance work, a 24-hour shutdown in water supply is proposed on Tuesday.

The areas affected are Erragadda, Yellareddyguda, Vengalraonagar, Yousufguda, Somajiguda, Venkatagiri, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, Borabanda, SPR Hills, Sanathnagar, Prakashnagar, Kukatpally, KPHB, Balanagar, Bhagyanagar, Balajinagar, Yellamma Banda, Moosapet, Hasmathpet, Hydernagar and Nizampet, Allwyn Colony, Jagadgirigutta, Adarshnagar, Shapurnagar, Roda Mistry Nagar, HMT Colony, Chinthal, Jeedimetla, Hafeezpet, Bol-lram, Defence Colony, Radhika Section, Alwal, Father Balaiah Nagar, OUTA Colony, ICICI Knowledge Park, Turkapally, Cherlapally, Dammaiguda, Cantonment Board, Rudra-nagar, Risala Bazar, MES and Trishul Lines. The Metro Water Board has requested consumers to use water conservatively.