  
Nation Other News 31 Oct 2022 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana High Court lifts 10 pm curbs on music in Hyderabad pubs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 1, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2022, 12:05 am IST
On September 12, a single judge had passed orders stating that pubs allowing music after 10 pm was a violation of Noise (Pollution) Regulation Act. (Representational Image/AFP)
 On September 12, a single judge had passed orders stating that pubs allowing music after 10 pm was a violation of Noise (Pollution) Regulation Act. (Representational Image/AFP)

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the managements of pubs and similar establishments in the city, except pubs located in residential areas of Jubilee Hills, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday lifted the restrictions of not playing music after 10 pm.

On September 12, a single judge had passed orders stating that pubs allowing music after 10 pm was a violation of Noise (Pollution) Regulation Act. The judge had directed the police to take stringent action against all violators.

Pub-owners and the management association later filed appeals before a division bench objecting to the curbs that were imposed.

While dealing those appeals, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, observed that the single judge extending the orders to all the pubs was not valid.

The plea before the single judge was that pubs, bars and restaurants in residential areas in and around Jubilee Hills were causing noise pollution till 2 am while patrons coming to the parking lot at that hour were causing hardship to the locals.

“When working hours and lifestyles are changing, one cannot stop such things. Moreover, Hyderabad is a city where youngsters come to work from across the country. So, in our opinion imposing restrictions on pubs is beyond the usual,” Chief Justice Bhuyan observed.

The bench said that it will hear the appeals along with the petitions before the single judge, by converting them into public interest litigations.

The matter was adjourned to November 17.

...
Tags: telangana high court, jubilee hills, noise (pollution) regulation act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Pubs, bars approach Telangana HC against order restricting music timings
RGV kicks up storm on internet by calling music ban at pubs “Talibanisation”

Latest From Nation

T Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Hyderabad. (Photo: Facebook/T Raja Singh)

TS misusing PD Act, even after SC strictures: Raja Singh’s counsel

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay leads a bike rally in Munugode bypoll (Image: DC)

Sanjay's bike rally criss-crosses Munugode ahead of bypoll

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy (Image: DC)

Taxmen raid Jagadish Reddy's PA's house

The accused, 19-year-old S. Ajay, the boy's neighbour, took Raza Khan to his home with the intent of extorting ransom from his parents. (Representational Image)

Vikarabad: 9-year-old kidnapped boy murdered, his body dumped in a suit case



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Had Sardar Patel been India's 1st PM, many problems would not have occurred: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary at a school in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

US asks citizens to be cautious on travelling to northern Telangana

In a new travel advisory, the US State Department cautioned its citizens travelling to India against

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->