  
Nation Other News 31 Oct 2022 No house to let for ...
Nation, In Other News

No house to let for non-Hindus in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Oct 31, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 7:50 am IST
Housing discrimination against non-Hindus in recent years seems to have become an all-encompassing feature of Hyderabad's social landscape. (Representational image: PTI file)
 Housing discrimination against non-Hindus in recent years seems to have become an all-encompassing feature of Hyderabad's social landscape. (Representational image: PTI file)

Hyderabad: Housing discrimination against non-Hindus in recent years seems to have become an all-encompassing feature of Hyderabad's social landscape, extending to upscale areas like Ameerpet and Begumpet as well as Srinagar Colony.

Several city residents refuse to rent their homes to non-Hindus, making it difficult for the latter to find suitable housing in areas of their choice. In many cases, the owners do not say outright that they do not want to rent their house to non-Hindus, but instead come up with other reasons to deny them the house. The practice is widespread in some areas.

Sadaf Hussain (name changed), a Muslim, said she was repeatedly discriminated against when looking to rent a house, allegedly because of her faith. She claimed that many owners would not directly deny her the house, but would find reasons to do so once they knew her name.

"Their tone would change after I told them my name, and then they'd give me other reasons for not giving me the house, like me not being a vegetarian or being a single woman," said Sadaf.

She encountered the discrimination in central areas such as Ameerpet and Begumpet. When she was looking to buy a flat, she ran into the same problem when the house owner's neighbour made it clear that the owner did not want to sell the house to non-Hindus.

Another city resident stated that he enquired about three separate apartments in Tarnaka and was told that non-Hindus are not permitted to rent houses in the apartments. Some areas have made this practice a policy. In response to an inquiry about houses in Srinagar Colony, a broker stated that no one in the area rents out houses to non-Hindus.

Many Twitter users have also raised the issue. According to Khadeer Zain's tweet, house owners were denying him housing after he revealed his identity. Anil V., a Christian, claims to have dealt with this problem thrice. Another Twitter user stated that when his brother enquired about renting a house in Lakdikapul, he was told flatly that no non-Hindu tenants were accepted.

...
Tags: houses not rented to non-hindus, discrimination in renting houses in hyd
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Narayana Swamy recalled the service of Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy for the development of mango crop and pulp industry in Chittoor district. — DCImage

Support assured for mango based industries in Chittoor

Minister K.T. Rama Rao interacts with innovators who received awards at an event to mark the foundation day of T-Hub in Hyderabad. — DC

T-Hub made Telangana national technology hub: KTR

Kamalakar (in picture) said while YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila is on a pada yatra in TS, Praja Shanti Party chief K.A. Paul is dancing around and behaving as though he is mad. — Twitter

Gangula questions Andhra Pradesh leaders in Telangana

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana began Sunday morning amid tight security. (ANI)

Munugode: Counting of votes begin, result likely by noon



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi, Punjab CMs take responsibility for stubble burning

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi interacts with wide array of public in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with women's groups, working class women and transgender community from Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->