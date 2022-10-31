Narsing Rao is president of Telangana State Judges Association

The election was held for a two-year term to helm the association which has 411 judges as members. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: District judge Nandikonda Narsing Rao, who is secretary, law department, was on Sunday elected president of the Telangana State Judges Association. Senior civil judge K. Murali Mohan, secretary of the City Civil Court Legal Services Authority, was elected general secretary cum treasurer.

The election was held for a two-year term to helm the association which has 411 judges as members. The election for other positions was unanimous.

Narsing Rao won by a margin of 87 votes in the association elections that were held October 15. The results were declared on Sunday. Additional district judges Chonanuri Prabhakar and Sudharshan were unanimously elected vice-presidents.

The 12 executive members, elected unanimously, were: Srivani, Manda Venkateswara Rao, Abdul Jalil, Saikiran, B. Saujanya, B. Bhavani, Raju Mudigonda, Chandana, Farheem Kausar, Ushasree, Sampath and Pratik Sihag.

According to a statement, 396 members voted in the election. Renuka Yara and Sattu Ravinder were election officers.