  
Nation Other News 31 Oct 2022 Had Sardar Patel bee ...
Nation, In Other News

Had Sardar Patel been India's 1st PM, many problems would not have occurred: Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 31, 2022, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2022, 8:03 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary at a school in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary at a school in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday that if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been made India’s first Prime Minister, instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country would possibly have not faced so many problems.

Addressing students and teachers of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya here on the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, India's first home minister, Shah first expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapse on Sunday night.

The home minister said students and children should read up on Sardar Patel to know about his vision for a united India with deep roots for democracy. “Sardar Patel was not only a man of imagination but he worked very hard to implement his vision... He was a karmayogi.”

“A man who is remembered long after his death can only be called great, that was Sardar... There is public opinion in the country that if Sardar was made the first Prime Minister of India, the country would not have faced so many problems that it is facing today,” he said.

Shah also recalled Sardar Patel’s role in bringing together and merging more than 500 princely states to the Union of India after Independence. “Even during that time, there were efforts by some forces to keep India divided. We have seen how Sardar Patel brought Junagarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Hyderabad under the fold of the Union of India through his far-sightedness and political acumen,” he said.

Noting that basic education should be imparted to everyone in local languages, Shah urged students to keep their native languages and dialects alive. He also said that teachers should impart elementary education to children in their mother tongue while research and technical education must be imparted in the local language.   

Earlier in the day, flagging off a run to commemorate the 147th birth anniversary of India’s first home minister here, the Union home minister said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had realised the dream of a strong and united India with his far-sightedness, despite attempts by some forces to keep the country divided. He also said in the next 25 years, India will be able to realise the dream of the country’s freedom fighters of making it a strong and prosperous country and celebrate its 100th year of Independence.

The “Run for Unity”, which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities, sports enthusiasts and personnel of Central police forces.

The Centre has been observing October 31 as Rashtriya Ekta Divas, or National Unity Day, since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and the security of the nation.

...
Tags: amit shah, sardar patel, lakshadweep, jodhpur, congress working committee


Related Stories

Connect with Sardar Patel first, Modi tells Congress at Gujarat rally

Latest From Nation

The 'two-finger test' is conducted on victims of sexual assault and rape to determine whether they are habituated to sexual intercourse. (Photo: PTI)

SC deprecates two-finger test on rape victims; calls it affront to their dignity

Narmada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Connect with Sardar Patel first, Modi tells Congress at Gujarat rally

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil poll

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a pedestrian cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo: AP)

Morbi tragedy: FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

US asks citizens to be cautious on travelling to northern Telangana

In a new travel advisory, the US State Department cautioned its citizens travelling to India against

Nizamabad has become haven for terrorists: Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad district has become a den for terrorist activities. Many Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested in the town, said BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind. (Photo: Facebook)

PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Thursday

The prime minister will also dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in the district. (Photo: PTI)

Six Indians died in Pak jails in 9 months

These increasing incidents of deaths of Indian prisoners is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails: Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Representational image/AP Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->