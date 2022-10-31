Chhath puja held on grand note

Chhath Puja was celebrated on a festive note by thousands of devotees at the ‘ghat’ in the Hussainsagar during sunset on Sunday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

HYDERABAD: Chhath Puja was celebrated on a festive note by thousands of devotees at the ‘ghat’ in the Hussainsagar during sunset on Sunday. Thousands of people will worship the Sun at dawn on Monday.

This is a festival of thanksgiving to the Sun God, for His energy through which life exists. There are around 2.50 lakh people from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh in the city.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, senior officials Arvind Kumar, Vikas Raj and Anjani Kumar participated in the celebrations.

Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary, municipal administration and urban development, said, “Around 60 venues have been arranged for the festival. Sunday attracted the presence of around four lakh devotees.”

Parmanand Sharma, president of Jan Seva Sangh, which organised the programme, said, “The state government extended its support by providing the infrastructure and artists for the cultural events. Sunday evening the families took a holy dip and performed puja at sunset.”