Nation Other News 31 Oct 2021 Unity Run at Souther ...
Nation, In Other News

Unity Run at Southern Air Command to commemorate 75th anniversary of independence

PTI
Published Oct 31, 2021, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 2:02 pm IST
The event is part of a series of programmes and activities to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'
Southern Air Command conducted 7.5 Km Unity Run, today as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Photo: Twitter/DD News)
 Southern Air Command conducted 7.5 Km Unity Run, today as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Photo: Twitter/DD News)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Southern Air Command of the India Air Force (IAF) conducted a "Unity Run" on Sunday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

The event is part of a series of programmes and activities the central government has planned this year to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in view of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, a Defence Ministry release said.

 

IAF is conducting the Unity Run at all its stations across India and therefore, will be a part of the Limca book of Indian Records for mass participation, it said.

All Air Force personnel, including civilian employees and their families, of Southern Air Command at Akkulam and Air Force Station Shangumugham here participated in the event, the release said.

The 7.5 kilometre Unity Run was flagged off by Air Marshal J Chalapati -- the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief -- from the Southern Air Command, Akkulam.

On the occasion, two air warriors Sgt Noah Nirmal Tom and Sgt Alex Antony who represented India in the 2020 Olympics at Tokyo were facilitated by Air Marshal J Chalapati, the release said.

 

...
Tags: azadi ka amrit mahotsav
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


