Rajamahendravaram airport turns busier with 24 flights

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram airport (Madhurapudi) will be bustle with hectic activity from Sunday with 12 incoming and an equal number of outgoing flights connecting Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. Passenger traffic will rev up once this schedule takes-off on Sunday, said airport director Manoj Kumar Nayak.

The schedule: 6E 7118 flight arrives from Hyderabad (HYD) by 8.30 am after its take-off in Hyderabad by 7.10 am. Flight 6E 7119 will depart from RJA by 8.50 am and arrive in HYD by 9.50 am. 6E 7107 flight will depart Bengaluru at 6.45 am and arrive at RJY by 9.05 am. The 6E 7185 flight will depart at 10.25 am at Chennai and arrive by 12.05 pm. 6E 7293 will depart from HYD by 11.30 am and touch RJA by 12.50 pm and 6E 7202 will depart at Tirupati by 11.20 am and arrive by 1 pm and 6E 7187 will depart from Chennai on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 2.35 pm and arrive in RJA by 4.15 pm. 6# 7228 will leave Hyderabad by 3.30 pm and arrive by 4.45 pm and 6E 7231 will depart from Bengaluru by 3.30 pm and arrive by 5.35 pm . 6E 7311 will depart HYD by 5.20 pm and arrive at 6.45 pm. 6E 7967 will depart from Visakhapatnam by 7.10 pm and arrive at RJA by 8 pm. 6E 7123 will take-off at HYD by 8.05 pm and arrive by 9.20 pm and flight number 2T143 will depart from Hyderabad by 6.45 pm and arrive at RJA by 8.05 pm on Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

6E 7265 will leave RJA by 9.25 am and touch Tirupati by 10.55 am. 6E 7262 will depart from RJA by 12.25 am and arrive in Chennai by 1.55 pm. 6E 7269 will leave RJA on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 4.35 pm and arrive in Chennai by 6.05 pm, 6E 7229 will depart from RJA by 5.05 pm and arrive at HYD by 6.20 pm. 6E 7923 will depart RJA by 5.55 pm and touch Visakhapatnam by 6.45 pm. 6E 7312 will arrive at RJA by 7.05 pm and arrive in HYD by 8.20 pm. 6E 7232 will depart RJA by 8.20 pm and arrive at BLR by 10.30 pm. 6E 7126 flight will depart from RJA by 9.40 pm and arrive in HYD by 10.55 pm, 2T144 will depart RJA by 8.30 pm and arrive in HYD by 9.45pm.