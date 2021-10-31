Rainfall alert sounded for coastal AP, Rayalaseema

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday announced that there would be light to moderate rains in the south coastal AP and Rayalaseema for the next few days due to the active weather conditions over the southeast region of the Bay of Bengal.

The conditions include the low-pressure area over Sri Lanka off the Tamil Nadu coast with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. The system is likely to move westwards.