KTR meets French professor proficient in Telugu

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is on an official visit to Paris, had an unusual meeting with a French national on Sunday. The minister ran into Daniel Negers, professor in the department of south Asia and Himalayan studies of the French National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilisations.

Prof. Negers speaks Telugu like a native of the language, it is said. He has done extensive research on Telugu language over three decades.

Rama Rao and Prof. Negers discussed the academic's works on Telugu. The minister commended the professor saying, “It is really inspiring that you have such great love for the language in a country thousands of miles away.”