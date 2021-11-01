Nation Other News 31 Oct 2021 AP govt eyes locatio ...
AP govt eyes locations in Vizag for water sports

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 1, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Three locations – Pedacheruvu, Tajani and Ravanapalli identified in Vizag agency
 The state government is studying the feasibility of establishing a water sports facility. (Representational Photo:DC)

Visakhapatnam: The state government is studying the feasibility of establishing a water sports facility in this region. Three locations – Pedacheruvu, Tajani and Ravanapalli -- have been identified in the agency and a team of officials from the departments of tourism and irrigation recently visited these spots to give a report to the government.

A tourism department official told Deccan Chronicle that they have identified a few locations having different features. While some are having 365 days of water, others have vacant space for parking and cafeteria but the availability of water is for a limited period.

 

All the locations are owned by the Irrigation department. Local fisheries societies cultivate fish in the ponds. Two locations are close to Lambasingi, hailed as Andhra Pradesh’s Kashmir.

The Pedacheruvu location exists in Narsipatnam municipality. The pond covers 121 acres at a depth of eight feet and the water capacity is of 20.56 million cubic feet (MFCT). The water flows from Ravanapalli reservoir through Kondasanthavagu. This is now covered with floating fern grass.

Another location is Ravanapalli. It is located in Golugunda mandal amid the Eastern Ghats on the way to Lammasingi. The pond covers 267 acres and its depth is 10 feet. Water flows from the Eastern Ghats and has a capacity of 132.81mcft. Water is present in this pond in April, May and June.

 

“This location is suitable for parking of vehicles and a cafeteria. Some 40 cents of revenue land is available adjacent to the pond and the grama panchayat president has in principle agreed to give the land for the project,” the tourism officer said.

Another location is Tajangi. It is located two km away from Lammasingi. Though the area around the pond is less (50 acres) than the above locations, water is available throughout the year. It already has speed boating and zip liner facilities. A tribal group runs archery training near the pond.

 

“Senior officers of the irrigation and tourism departments have visited the three locations in Vizag. The government is keen on setting up water sports facilities in the state and has identified Visakhapatnam, the busiest tourism hotspot in the state for the purpose. A final decision on the project is likely in a month or two,” the tourism official said.

Tags: water sports, ap tourism
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


