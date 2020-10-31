The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 31 Oct 2020 South Cental Railway ...
Nation, In Other News

South Cental Railway bemoans low traffic during festival season

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Oct 31, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2020, 2:40 am IST
All steps being takenby SCR to safeguard trains and premises from Covid-19 pandemic
Indian Railways
 Indian Railways

HYDERABAD:  This year’s festive season has been disappointing for South Central Railway (SCR), which fears lesser footfalls for Deepavali, Christmas and New Year festivities; going by its experience of witnessing minimal traffic during the Dasara Navaratri.

“There had been a very steep decline in people boarding trains during Dasara. Public is either opting to travel by road in their personal vehicles or avoiding travel entirely,” an SCR official said. He indicated that most railway passengers in recent months have been heading to Bihar and West Bengal.

 

Railway officials maintain that are continuing to take all measures to safeguard trains and railway premises from Coronavirus pandemic. “Every toilet on board is being sanitised once an hour by our on-board housekeeping staff. Coaches too are being sanitised regularly. Posters on Covid-19 safety measures have been put up, while regular announcements are being made about using masks and sanitisers, apart from maintaining social distancing,” the senior official said.

Though railway authorities have made reserving of seats in general compartments mandatory, they have not cut down on the seating capacity inside these coaches. This is posing challenges when it comes to physical distancing norms for passengers.

 

Reservations have been made mandatory to avoid overcrowding in general compartments, officials said. They, however, explained that they are not in a position to decrease seating capacity, as far fewer trains are being plied due to Covid-19. The number of passenger trains has dropped to 25 per day from 200 earlier.

Explaining the reservation process for seats in general compartments, another official said a reserved ticket costs Rs. 15 more. Passengers are allowed onto the platform only if they have a reserved ticket. “Government railway police ensure that social distancing is maintained on platform premises. This is to ensure safe travelling and avoid crowding during pandemic,” the official said.

 

Welcoming the reserved ticket rule, Ramesh Rao, a private sector employee from Secunderabad, said, “This is a small price to pay for checking the spread of virus. I request authorities to continue this system as it solves a bigger mess of Covid spreading in overcrowded general bogies.”
A general compartment comprises 72 seats, meaning only 72 passengers will be issued tickets. This will ensure that general compartments are not crowded like in the past.

Railway authorities are also thermally screening passengers and imposing fines on those found without masks.

 

...
Tags: scr dasara trains, scr trains reduced footfall, scr covid-19 pandemic, trains reservations compulsory


Latest From Nation

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath

EC strips Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner' status over poll code violations

Representational image.

Jammu and Kashmir Police claims Lashkar, TRF killed 3 BJP workers

Telangana minister T. Harish Rao

Harish Rao takes a dig at ‘false’ propaganda of 'Bharatiya Jhoota Party'

Pink bollworm in a cotton pod

Pink bollworm attack destroys hopes of cotton farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India favours increased predictability in H1-B visas

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

HC directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Nirbhay missile fails during trial

File photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham