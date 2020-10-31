The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: MI 23/0, Overs 4.0, DEL VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2020 Did you say blue moo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Did you say blue moon? Not happening...

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Oct 31, 2020, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2020, 2:38 pm IST
There is no credence to the claim that moon would appear blue in colour on Saturday
The much talked about ‘blue moon’ that many netizens appear to be looking forward to on Saturday, however, will have the moon, appear in its usual livery of pearly gray.
 The much talked about ‘blue moon’ that many netizens appear to be looking forward to on Saturday, however, will have the moon, appear in its usual livery of pearly gray.

Hyderabad:  It’s finally here and it has social media abuzz. The much talked about ‘blue moon’  that many netizens appear to be looking forward to on Saturday, however, will have the moon, appear in its usual livery of pearly gray.

According to N. Raghunandan, director, Planetary Society of India, there is no credence to the claim that the moon would appear blue in colour or larger than it usually does.

 

He did not rule out the sighting of a blue-coloured moon. Scientifically speaking, the moon does appear blue in colour when there is particulate matter or pollutant of the right size suspended in the air. This, when comes in contact with the light, it refracts and appears blue, he said.

That may or may not happen on Saturday.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), there have been instances in the past when people in several parts of the world did see the moon turn blue. But each time, it was associated with a volcanic explosion that threw up dust miles high into the sky and these ash particles from the volcanoes which reflect red light, allowed the blue light from the spectrum reach the earth resulting in visibility of a blue coloured moon.

 

Such events, NASA says, occurred in 1883 (Krakatoa eruption in Indonesia), 1983 (El Chichon eruption in Mexico) while there were reports of people seeing the moon in this colour following eruptions of Mt St Helens (USA) in 1980 and Mt Pinatubo (Phillipines) in 1991.

According to N. Raghunandan, the term ‘blue moon’ became popular due to Western folklore from where the phrase ‘once in a blue moon’ came into existence. This is to describe the rarity of this occurrence of second full moon within a month, like on October 31.

 

All it is, according to him, is a rare opportunity to watch a full moon twice in a calendar month.

Social media is abuzz with misinformation of the moon, and its colour on Saturday along with a trending #bluemoon and messages being circulated on reading of Tarots and how the ‘blue moon’ would affect future.

“There are no special poojas or anything that would be conducted for the ‘blue moon’. For us it is just another Pournami (full moon). There are beliefs about this moon in Western culture,” said Dr C.S. Rangarajan, head priest, Chilkur Balaji temple.

 

 

...
Tags: blue moon today, blue moon may appear, nasa blue moon, moon turn blue


Latest From Nation

The police have arrested six persons, including the candidate and his father, a practising doctor of a reputed city hospital

Parents of Assam JEE topper who used proxy forced him to take science

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala first, UP last in ranking of states in Public Affairs Index

A healthcare worker collects swab sample from a man.

Covid cases continue to surge in Telangana

A boy waves an Islamic flag while taking part in Milad un Nabi celebrations at Charminar in Hyderabad. — Deepak Deshpande

Milad un Nabi celebrated with fervour in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: MI 23/0, Overs 4.0, DEL VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mounting COVID cases in Kerala, Delhi a huge worry for India

Laborers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus leave for work in the morning in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus caseload surpassed 8 million on Thursday with daily infections dipping to the lowest level this week. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir Police claims Lashkar, TRF killed 3 BJP workers

Representational image.

Farooq Abdullah kept in day-long house arrest, barred from Milad-e-Nabi prayers

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

Assam-Mizoram border blockade back just a week after resolution

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram were once again stranded on National Highway 306, the life-line of the state. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham