Covid cases continue to surge in Telangana

Published Oct 31, 2020, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2020, 2:34 pm IST
The state has been witnessing a rise in the number of cases for the last 4 days
 A healthcare worker collects swab sample from a man.

Hyderabad: Telangana state has been witnessing a slight rise in number of Covid-19 cases over the past four days. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,531 new cases, up from 1,504 on Wednesday, the state health department said in its daily Covid-19 bulletin. On Tuesday, the number of fresh cases was 1,481 and on Monday 837.

As per the bulletin, Thursday’s 1,531 cases have taken the total Covid-19 infections to 2,37,187 while the deaths from the disease increased to 1,330 with six more fatalities. However, the overall recovery rate from the disease stands at 91.5 per cent, the department said, adding that so far 2,17,401 persons who contract Covid-19, have recovered.

 

The bulletin said 18,456 positive patients were under isolation while 3,031 patients were in various government and private hospitals.

The rise in cases is also being reflected in the number of Covid-19 instances being reported from Greater Hyderabad. On Thursday, there were 293 cases in GHMC limits, while it was 288 on Wednesday, 279 on Tuesday, and 185 on Monday.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district reported 120 new cases followed by Ranga Reddy district with 114, and Khammam with 83. Three districts, Narayanpet, Kumrambheem-Asifabad, and Jogulamba-Gadwal reported cases in the single digits.

 

 

