Tourists throng to Kodaikanal after easing of COVID-19 restrictions

ANI
Published Aug 31, 2021, 9:33 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 9:33 am IST
The hilltown was closed for tourists due to mounting coronavirus threat
Tourists at the Silver Cascade Falls in Kodaikanal. (Photo: ANI)
Kodaikanal: People thronged to Silver Cascade Falls in Kodaikanal which was opened on Sunday after four months in the wake of the relaxation of COVID-19 norms by the Tamil Nadu government.

Tourists who came to visit Silver Cascade Falls seem happy as well as worried simultaneously over the coronavirus protocol laid by the state government.

 

"We came here four months later when the Kodaikanal tourist site opened. Now we are very happy but at the same time, it is sad, that most of the people are not following COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government including social distancing and wearing masks," Nagendran, a visitor told ANI on Monday.

While another tourist suggested that "it would be better if they follow the COVID-19 rules laid down by the government."

The hilltown was closed for tourists due to mounting coronavirus threat.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,551 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as per a bulletin released by the state government. There are currently 17,559 active cases in the state.

 

