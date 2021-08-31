Nation Other News 31 Aug 2021 Telangana govt effec ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana govt effects major reshuffle of IAS officers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 31, 2021, 7:14 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 7:14 am IST
Few officers were transferred, while some were given postings and other were relieved of full additional charge (FAC)
The government late on Monday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The government late on Monday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: The government late on Monday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers, transferring few, giving postings to some and relieving others of full additional charge (FAC).

Anita Ramachandran, who was transferred in June when she was Yadadri-Bhongir collector, was posted as secretary of the TS Public Service Commission in the place of A.Vani Prasad.

 

Dr A.Sharath (collector, Kamareddy) was transferred and posted as commissioner, PR & RD in the place of M. Raghunandan Rao. Raghunandan Rao was posted as secretary, agriculture & cooperation, and commissioner, agriculture, in the existing vacancy.

D. Krishna Bhaskar (collector, Rajanna-Sircilla) was transferred and posted as director, industries, in the place of K. Manicka Raj.

Dr V. Venkateswarlu, who was transferred when he was Medchal collector in November 2020 and was awaiting posting, was posted as director, youth services, relieving  Sabyasachi Ghosh from FAC.

 

Mohammed Abdul Azeem (waiting for posting) was posted as deputy secretary, minorities welfare department.

Jitesh V. Patil (Nizamabad municipal commissioner), was transferred and posted as collector, Kamareddy, in the place of A. Sharath.

K. Nikhila (Jangaon collector) was transferred to Vikarabad in place of Pausumi Basu.

Anuraag Jayanti (Khammam municipal commissioner), was transferred and posted as collector, Rajanna Sircilla, in the place of D. Krishna Bhaskar.

P. Uday Kumar (Ramagundam municipal commissioner) was transferred and posted as collector, Nagarkurnool, relieving M. Manu Chowdary from FAC.

 

Valluru Kranthi (Karimnagar municipal commissioner) was transferred and posted as collector, Jogulamba Gadwal, in place of Shruti Ojha.

Ch. Shivalingaiah (deputy secretary, agriculture and cooperation) was transferred and posted as Jangaon collector in the place of Nikhila.

B. Gopi (NIzampet municipal commissioner) was transferred and posted as Warangal collector in the place of M. Haritha.

K. Shashanka (waiting for posting) was made collector, Mahbubabad, duly relieving Abhilasha Abhinav from FAC.

...
Tags: ias officer, telangana ias officers association, ias officers reshuffle
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Tourists at the Silver Cascade Falls in Kodaikanal. (Photo: ANI)

Tourists throng to Kodaikanal after easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Residents lashed out at the administration for failing to set up a proper drainage system in the city. They complained that despite tall claims of fund allocation by the public representatives, the citizens continue to suffer. — DC Image

Techie’s body found in flooded Warangal drain

The city police introduced the Pahara of police intervention at the alighting points of travellers during night time -- from 10pm to the early hours of 5am -- as a crime prevention strategy so as to ensure the safety and security of the travellers and their belongings.— DC Image

HELP AT NIGHT: Police Night Pahara by city police wins praise

Any cultural activity, setting up DJ Sounds, processions, crowd formations or annadanam as also similar programmes will be disallowed during the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival. — Representational image/DC

Three-member committee to decide Ganesha Idol Immersion site



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Quad nations begin Malabar exercises

The Malabar series of maritime exercises began in 1992 as a joint US-Indian naval exercise. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

Railways targets to deliver 102 trains by 2024 in newly floated tender

Earlier this year, railways had filed a tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat. (Photo; DC Image/File)

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)

DMRC building first-ever underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa station

This extension of the Grey Line will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. (PTI Photo)

Interstate river water disputes: Karnataka CM holds meeting with legal team

Visuals from the meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->