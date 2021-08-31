Telangana govt effects major reshuffle of IAS officers

The government late on Monday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: The government late on Monday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers, transferring few, giving postings to some and relieving others of full additional charge (FAC).

Anita Ramachandran, who was transferred in June when she was Yadadri-Bhongir collector, was posted as secretary of the TS Public Service Commission in the place of A.Vani Prasad.

Dr A.Sharath (collector, Kamareddy) was transferred and posted as commissioner, PR & RD in the place of M. Raghunandan Rao. Raghunandan Rao was posted as secretary, agriculture & cooperation, and commissioner, agriculture, in the existing vacancy.

D. Krishna Bhaskar (collector, Rajanna-Sircilla) was transferred and posted as director, industries, in the place of K. Manicka Raj.

Dr V. Venkateswarlu, who was transferred when he was Medchal collector in November 2020 and was awaiting posting, was posted as director, youth services, relieving Sabyasachi Ghosh from FAC.

Mohammed Abdul Azeem (waiting for posting) was posted as deputy secretary, minorities welfare department.

Jitesh V. Patil (Nizamabad municipal commissioner), was transferred and posted as collector, Kamareddy, in the place of A. Sharath.

K. Nikhila (Jangaon collector) was transferred to Vikarabad in place of Pausumi Basu.

Anuraag Jayanti (Khammam municipal commissioner), was transferred and posted as collector, Rajanna Sircilla, in the place of D. Krishna Bhaskar.

P. Uday Kumar (Ramagundam municipal commissioner) was transferred and posted as collector, Nagarkurnool, relieving M. Manu Chowdary from FAC.

Valluru Kranthi (Karimnagar municipal commissioner) was transferred and posted as collector, Jogulamba Gadwal, in place of Shruti Ojha.

Ch. Shivalingaiah (deputy secretary, agriculture and cooperation) was transferred and posted as Jangaon collector in the place of Nikhila.

B. Gopi (NIzampet municipal commissioner) was transferred and posted as Warangal collector in the place of M. Haritha.

K. Shashanka (waiting for posting) was made collector, Mahbubabad, duly relieving Abhilasha Abhinav from FAC.