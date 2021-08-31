Nation Other News 31 Aug 2021 Seven killed as heav ...
Nation, In Other News

Seven killed as heavy rain lashes Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 31, 2021, 6:37 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 6:37 am IST
Streams and rivulets have been overflowing in some parts of the state following incessant rains over the past few days
As many as six people, including a newlywed woman, were washed away in overflowing streams in three separate incidents in Vikarabad and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts. (Representational Photo:DC)
HYDERABAD: As many as six people, including a newlywed woman, were washed away in overflowing streams in three separate incidents in Vikarabad and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts, officials said on Monday. In Warangal a techie’s body was recovered from a drain on Monday.

Streams and rivulets have been overflowing in some parts of the state following incessant rains over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad centre, warned that isolated heavy rains were very likely to occur at many places on Tuesday.

 

In the first incident, Nawaz Reddy, who was recently married to Pravalika (21), and gone to his in-laws’ house to attend a ceremony in Ravallapale village in Vikarabad district and was heading back to his native Mominpet village in a car along with his two sisters and wife. The car was crossing a bridge at Thimmapur Vaagu at around 7.30 pm on Sunday when it was washed away along with the four passengers by water from a nearby tank that was overflowing following heavy rains in the area.

The victims were identified as Pravalika (21), sister-in-law Swetha (32), and Swetha's son Thrinath Reddy (8). The body of the boy is yet to be recovered.

 

Nawaz Reddy and his sister Radhika managed to escape.

In another incident in Yadadri district under Rajapet police station of Rachakonda commissionerate, two girls who were crossing a stream in Burugupally village on a two-wheeler accidentally fell into the stream and were washed away.

According to the police, the victims’ cousin, who was riding the bike, lost control of the vehicle while crossing the stream due to the rapid high water on Monday afternoon. Two girls who were on the pillion seat were washed away. The Rajapet police recovered the body of one of the girls, G. Sindhuja, 24, and efforts were being made to trace the body of the other girl, P. Bindu, 22.

 

In yet another incident, a 70-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling was swept away on Sunday night while crossing a bridge which was overflowing with water from a stream which was in spate in Shankarpally. Four other occupants of the car managed to escape while the vehicle, along with the body of the victim, was found on Monday, said the police.

Tags: yadadri-bhuvanagiri, heavy rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


