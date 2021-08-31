Nation Other News 31 Aug 2021 Karnataka to decide ...
Karnataka to decide on relaxing curbs on Ganesha festival after inputs from experts

PTI
Published Aug 31, 2021, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 2:35 pm IST
The Chief Minister had deferred a decision on allowing full-fledged Ganesha festival celebrations
Artisand prepare an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo: AP)
 Artisand prepare an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government will take a decision on relaxing restrictions on Ganesha festival celebrations, on September 5, after getting necessary inputs from the districts and the expert committee.

The Chief Minister who held a meeting with senior Ministers, officials and experts on Monday had deferred a decision on allowing full-fledged Ganesha festival celebrations for which several BJP leaders and groups with Sangh Parivar background were mounting pressure.

 

"Right decision has to be taken at the right time, all the inputs that were required from various districts were not there at yesterday's meeting. We have sought inputs from Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of police of all the districts, and the health department has been asked to do a complete analysis," Bommai said in response to a question on "delay" in the decision.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "the opinion was to take guidance from the expert committee on what decision has to be taken and necessary measures to be put in place. They have sought some time, so on September 5 we will hold a meeting, and we will decide on it."

 

Several organisations and political leaders, mostly from the BJP and with Sangh Parivar background have been demanding relaxation of restrictions on Ganesha festival.

Citing COVID, the government had earlier banned the public celebration of the Ganesha festival by setting up pandals, and had said that people must celebrate it in their homes and no procession will be allowed while bringing the Ganesha idol or during the immersion of the idols.

Meanwhile, terming the road accident that occured in the city during the early hours of Tuesday in which seven youth, including a Tamil Nadu MLA's son, were killed as "shocking", Bommai said, police will inquire into the reasons for the accident.

 

"One should be careful while driving during the night time for safety of self and others. Safety rules like speed limit, signals, road humps have to be followed, to avoid such accidents," he said.

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, ganesh chathurthi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


