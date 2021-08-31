Nation Other News 31 Aug 2021 Covid protocols in p ...
Nation, In Other News

Covid protocols in place but many colleges weary about reopening

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Aug 31, 2021, 1:20 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 1:20 am IST
Many colleges are willing to wait and observe for a week before taking a call
Not all colleges have decided to reopen on September 1. (Representational Photo:AP)
 Not all colleges have decided to reopen on September 1. (Representational Photo:AP)

HYDERABAD: Not all colleges have decided to reopen on September 1. Many colleges are willing to wait and observe for a week before taking a call.

Colleges that are set to reopen have claimed that they have sanitised the campus. Basic rules like wearing masks, having a sanitisation facility at entry points and thermal screening are in place. Many have also decided to follow a hybrid model - a mix of offline and online classes- and call students in batches.

 

Deccan Chronicle spoke to a cross-section of people, including teachers, students, parents and guardians

Dr Reena Dewan, Professor, Dept of English, St. Francis College for Women

A limited number of students have been called for offline classes, practicals and exams. There is no fixed schedule. Not everyone will be asked to attend classes together. It is imperative to start offline because it has psychologically affected a lot of students.

B.P. Padala, Chairman, Roots Collegium

We are insisting that students who have taken both vaccine doses to come to college. We are planning a vaccination drive. Those who have not taken even one dose would be barred. It is up to the students whether they want to study offline or online.

 

Dr L. Koteshwara Rao, Principal, KLEF (deemed to be university):

We are starting physical classes on September 1. We are planning to call 50 per cent students daily, combined with three days of online classes. It is important to conduct physical classes as students have missed practical knowledge which is important.

Sister Philomena, Principal, Villa Marie College

We will conduct offline classes from Wednesday but in batches - three days for first year students and two days for second year students. Wearing masks would be compulsory. All Covid-related guidelines are in place. Students are willing to come to college as they are vaccinated.”

 

Prof. Kanchan Malik, spokesperson, University of Hyderabad

The VC has approved the recommendations of the task force that all students will be called to the campus by October 15 in a staggered manner. For the courses that have practical components, online classes do not work. The decision to return is up to the students.

Prof B. Narayana, Principal, Nizam College

We have to follow the rules and conduct physical classes from September 1. We will call only PG and second-semester students. Subsequently, it would be made compulsory for all. As the government has instructed us to hold physical classes, we cannot conduct both online and offline classes.

 

Aamer Javeed. Board of Governors, Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Sultan Ul Uloom Education Society”

We will have students for physical classes on alternate days. So 50 per cent will study online mode and the other 50 per cent by attending classes physically. Practical knowledge is a must, so practical classes will be held once a week.

Dr Rajesh Agarwal, Vice-Principal, Badruka College

We have not yet decided on conducting physical classes. Exams are underway for the second and fourth semester students, we will take a call after they are completed. If we are asked to only conduct physical classes, we will follow the government orders.

 

Syed Zabi, information secretary

Students should be provided free masks, sanitizers in the college premises and drinking water should not be a problem and there should be arrangements for free bus passes. Some subjects do not have faculty and guest faculty should be hired. Transport must be arranged for teachers

...
Tags: online classes, schools reopening
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

relying on FCI's earlier decision, the civil supplies corporation had procured 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers for rabi season and transported stocks to rice mills for processing. — Represemtational Image/DC

TS govt cries foul over FCI's U-turn on rice procurement

Dr Sampath said that physiotherapy had been done twice but Sanjay was in pain. Dr Sampath wanted an X-ray done on Tuesday. — DC file photo

Bandi sustains injury to his right toe on way to Golconda

It is also said that the tiger might have entered Gollamada via the border village Dounelli of Kuntala mandal shares borders with Kinwat taluk. — Representational image/DC

Tigers from Maharashtra migrating to Nirmal forests

BJP leader G. Vivek Venkatswamy. (ANI Photo)

Let Huzurabad polls mark the end of family rule in TS: Vivek



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Quad nations begin Malabar exercises

The Malabar series of maritime exercises began in 1992 as a joint US-Indian naval exercise. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

Railways targets to deliver 102 trains by 2024 in newly floated tender

Earlier this year, railways had filed a tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat. (Photo; DC Image/File)

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)

DMRC building first-ever underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa station

This extension of the Grey Line will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. (PTI Photo)

Interstate river water disputes: Karnataka CM holds meeting with legal team

Visuals from the meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->