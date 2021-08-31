Covid protocols in place but many colleges weary about reopening

HYDERABAD: Not all colleges have decided to reopen on September 1. Many colleges are willing to wait and observe for a week before taking a call.

Colleges that are set to reopen have claimed that they have sanitised the campus. Basic rules like wearing masks, having a sanitisation facility at entry points and thermal screening are in place. Many have also decided to follow a hybrid model - a mix of offline and online classes- and call students in batches.

Deccan Chronicle spoke to a cross-section of people, including teachers, students, parents and guardians

Dr Reena Dewan, Professor, Dept of English, St. Francis College for Women

A limited number of students have been called for offline classes, practicals and exams. There is no fixed schedule. Not everyone will be asked to attend classes together. It is imperative to start offline because it has psychologically affected a lot of students.

B.P. Padala, Chairman, Roots Collegium

We are insisting that students who have taken both vaccine doses to come to college. We are planning a vaccination drive. Those who have not taken even one dose would be barred. It is up to the students whether they want to study offline or online.

Dr L. Koteshwara Rao, Principal, KLEF (deemed to be university):

We are starting physical classes on September 1. We are planning to call 50 per cent students daily, combined with three days of online classes. It is important to conduct physical classes as students have missed practical knowledge which is important.

Sister Philomena, Principal, Villa Marie College

We will conduct offline classes from Wednesday but in batches - three days for first year students and two days for second year students. Wearing masks would be compulsory. All Covid-related guidelines are in place. Students are willing to come to college as they are vaccinated.”

Prof. Kanchan Malik, spokesperson, University of Hyderabad

The VC has approved the recommendations of the task force that all students will be called to the campus by October 15 in a staggered manner. For the courses that have practical components, online classes do not work. The decision to return is up to the students.

Prof B. Narayana, Principal, Nizam College

We have to follow the rules and conduct physical classes from September 1. We will call only PG and second-semester students. Subsequently, it would be made compulsory for all. As the government has instructed us to hold physical classes, we cannot conduct both online and offline classes.

Aamer Javeed. Board of Governors, Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Sultan Ul Uloom Education Society”

We will have students for physical classes on alternate days. So 50 per cent will study online mode and the other 50 per cent by attending classes physically. Practical knowledge is a must, so practical classes will be held once a week.

Dr Rajesh Agarwal, Vice-Principal, Badruka College

We have not yet decided on conducting physical classes. Exams are underway for the second and fourth semester students, we will take a call after they are completed. If we are asked to only conduct physical classes, we will follow the government orders.

Syed Zabi, information secretary

Students should be provided free masks, sanitizers in the college premises and drinking water should not be a problem and there should be arrangements for free bus passes. Some subjects do not have faculty and guest faculty should be hired. Transport must be arranged for teachers